JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,712,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485,182 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.40% of Lincoln National worth $136,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.