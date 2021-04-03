JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.04% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $145,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.