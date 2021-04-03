JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,751 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.25% of W. R. Berkley worth $147,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of WRB opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $77.37. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

