JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,493 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.91% of Boyd Gaming worth $139,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $66.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYD. KeyCorp began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.28.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

