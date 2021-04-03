JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.58% of Chemed worth $134,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Chemed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $466.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.44. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $394.47 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

