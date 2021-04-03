JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 141.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123,316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.37% of Exelon worth $152,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after acquiring an additional 723,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

