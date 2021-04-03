JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,387 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.31% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $154,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $2,696,000.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $838,127. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

