JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $136.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 942.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.97% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $136,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $179.75 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $189.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.59 and its 200 day moving average is $159.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

