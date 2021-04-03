JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $139.35 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,731,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,704,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.95% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $139,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.