JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $140.75 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.71% of Moelis & Company worth $140,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,476 shares of company stock worth $26,915,030. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

