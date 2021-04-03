JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $143.10 Million Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,270 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.86% of Medallia worth $143,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 718,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,902,019.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $78,424.02. Following the sale, the executive now owns 796,080 shares in the company, valued at $31,309,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,940,726 shares of company stock valued at $77,837,183 in the last quarter.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

