JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $148.65 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.94% of Americold Realty Trust worth $148,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Vision Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 998,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after buying an additional 401,724 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 744,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,147.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 180,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 166,380 shares in the last quarter.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of COLD opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

