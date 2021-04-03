JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $159.58 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,075 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.53% of Quaker Chemical worth $159,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth $270,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $109.52 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 678.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.91 and a 200-day moving average of $241.10.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

