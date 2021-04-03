JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $168.08 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of AON worth $168,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after acquiring an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after buying an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,405,000 after acquiring an additional 174,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.46.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $231.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $151.04 and a twelve month high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.