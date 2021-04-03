JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $168.58 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,674 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.92% of Freshpet worth $168,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,937,000 after acquiring an additional 262,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after buying an additional 169,639 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after buying an additional 140,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $12,227,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

FRPT opened at $159.39 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $173.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $137.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,449.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

