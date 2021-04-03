JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $170.07 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.03% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $170,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $367.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.98 and a 200-day moving average of $336.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $1,570,377.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,542 shares in the company, valued at $118,386,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,372 shares of company stock worth $122,565,929 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

