JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 10,227,408 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 355.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.49% of SLM worth $162,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth $106,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

