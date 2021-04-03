JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 11,669 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.34% of Nexstar Media Group worth $160,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $142.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average of $112.32. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

