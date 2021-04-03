JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,392,055 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,871,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.37% of HMS worth $142,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in HMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in HMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in HMS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HMSY shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.98 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

