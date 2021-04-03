JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 293,745 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,085 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $153,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 880,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,605,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $53.98 and a 52-week high of $102.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

