JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 814,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.18% of Itron worth $162,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after acquiring an additional 360,091 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,500,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,952 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Itron by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after buying an additional 165,712 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Itron by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 573,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.58.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

