JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 121,438 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,438 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $170,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 589,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 360,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $3,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $44.75 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,220.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

