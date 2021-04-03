JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 157,230 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.13% of Lithia Motors worth $165,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $398.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

