JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 195,612 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 195,612 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.08% of Genuine Parts worth $156,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 778,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,053,000 after purchasing an additional 71,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $57.87 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.