JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 25,308 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,308 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.62% of Dollar Tree worth $157,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

DLTR stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

