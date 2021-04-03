JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 37,101 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.88% of The Cooper Companies worth $157,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $385.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $401.92. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

