JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,331,761 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,643,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Ambev worth $139,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ambev by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ABEV stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

