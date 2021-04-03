JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 51,143 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.81% of Wintrust Financial worth $134,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

