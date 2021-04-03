JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 652,027 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,217,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.31% of 51job worth $155,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.77.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

