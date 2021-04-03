JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 49,489 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 178,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.