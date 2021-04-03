JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,942,827 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

