JUIICE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $125.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 159.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, JUIICE has traded down 88.4% against the U.S. dollar. JUIICE has a total market cap of $694,779.19 and approximately $125.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069921 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002962 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

JUIICE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

