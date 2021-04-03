JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Reaches $67.15 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $67.15 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00075376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00297632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00090989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00752641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015203 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,073,676 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.