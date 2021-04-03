Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.23. Jupai shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 30,926 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jupai stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

