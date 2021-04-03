Jupiter Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Jupiter has a total market cap of $7.99 million and $2.85 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00072986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00300306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.84 or 0.00751886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00089202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.