JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.15

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $330.60 million and $618.18 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00075428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00290505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00092882 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.09 or 0.00758995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015302 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

