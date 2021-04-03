JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 65.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $419,145.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 410.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00074542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00298676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00090913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.64 or 0.00747485 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015158 BTC.

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,780,933 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

