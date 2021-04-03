JustLiquidity (JUL) Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for approximately $119.80 or 0.00206416 BTC on exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $52.34 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

