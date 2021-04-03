Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU opened at $111.13 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

KALU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $2,370,653. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.