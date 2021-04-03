Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report sales of $26.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.30 million to $27.60 million. Kamada posted sales of $33.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $101.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $275.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 390,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth $2,134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kamada by 143,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 140,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kamada by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.