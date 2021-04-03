Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Kansas City Southern worth $31,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $79,791,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after acquiring an additional 226,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,775,000 after acquiring an additional 214,105 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.44.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $266.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.03.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

