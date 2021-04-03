KARMA Reaches Market Cap of $15.80 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 73.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One KARMA token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and $509.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 82.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005398 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00100480 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars.

