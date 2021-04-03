Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Katalyo has a market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. One Katalyo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001518 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00076538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.82 or 0.00327685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.00773651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00091065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027475 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 tokens. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

