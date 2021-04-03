Kava.io (KAVA) Price Tops $6.56

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $383.74 million and approximately $129.25 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $6.56 or 0.00011382 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00282181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00028929 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 119,534,947 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

