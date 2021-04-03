KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, March 12th.

KAZ stock opened at GBX 867.80 ($11.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 836.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 691.21. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 318.90 ($4.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 870.69 ($11.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.73.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

