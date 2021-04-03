Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $340.51 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00020167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.49 or 0.00670974 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00069242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00028041 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 500,816,356 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

