Keep4r (KP4R) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,680.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for approximately $7.87 or 0.00013611 BTC on exchanges. Keep4r has a total market cap of $618,792.04 and $19,680.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00072986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00300306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.84 or 0.00751886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00089202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.