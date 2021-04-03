KeeperDAO (ROOK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.29 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $371.58 or 0.00646104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00074635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00327652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.18 or 0.00781038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00090918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027478 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001517 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

