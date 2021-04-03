Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0018

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $43,679.41 and approximately $6.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00037799 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001297 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003190 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

