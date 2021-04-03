Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $36,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.79 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

